136 Islamiyya children: ‘They’ll be released soon’ –Niger COMPOL

There is a ray of hope for parents and relatives of kidnapped victims as the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas on Wednesday disclosed that the abducted children of the Tanko Salihu Islamiyya school in Tegina and other abducted victims will be released soon. It should be recalled that the 136 school children were abducted on May 30 this year and ransom running into millions of naira paid by their parents.

While addressing journalists after a tour of duty to tactical teams and special formations across security affected areas in Mariga Local Government Area of the state, the Commissioner declared that all is in place to rescue the children unharmed. This, however, is coming less than 48 hours after the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger State Council gave the state government a one-week ultimatum to ensure the release of the school children who have now spent 82 days in captivity. According to the Commissioner: “The children will be released very soon. Intelligence is everywhere, we are doing our best in trying to locate where these children are and by the grace of God, I can assure you that efforts are being put in place, both by the state government and the security agencies to secure the release of these children.”

