137 indigent students benefit from lawmaker’s SSCE registration fees

ome 137 indigent students in Akoko Edo Constituency 1 of Edo State have become beneficiaries of the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) registration fees paid by Hon. Yekoni Idaiye, a member of the state House of Assembly.

According the lawmaker, the gesture was part of his contributions towards uplifting the quality of education and enhances indigent students’ access to learning in the constituency.

The payment slips/receipts were presented to the beneficiaries during the presentation ceremony that took place at Ibillo in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

Idaiye, while presenting the payment slips to the students, said: “For today’s programme each of the 137 students selected from our secondary schools would be presented with the sum of N18,000 for their registration for the 2020 WASSCE.

“I am undertaking this laudable and far-reaching project in fulfillment of my campaign promises to providing a robust and eloquent representation to the people of Akoko Edo Constituency 1.

“Invariably, I sincerely view this occasion as a way of coming back to my people to say thank you for the massive and unprecedented support I have continued to receive from the five wards in the constituency.”

The lawmaker,however, added that the criteria for the selection of the beneficiaries for the bursary were based on merit, performance and exemplary behaviour exhibited by the students, saying: “The best students were chosen in their classes based on their excellent academic performance and moral behaviour.”

To him, the initiative is purely to promote sound moral etiquette, ethos and values, as well as enhance academic excellence in the school system and education institutions in the state.

The lawmaker, who assured the people of the constituency of infrastructural development in terms of road construction, renovation of school structures, improved primary health care centres, also added that such projects had already been captured in the state’s 2020 budget.

“I have been able to initiate some laudable projects in our constituency particularly road construction, and it is my utmost prayer that these projects would see the light of the day in the coming years,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the school principals of the benefiting students, the Chairman of the All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Akoko Edo chapter, Mr. Raphael Olorunda praised Hon. Idaiye for coming to the aid of the students in the constituency.

According to him, such gesture and encouragement would go a long way in guaranteeing the students’ future academically.

“I must commend the lawmaker for his magnanimity, as the payment of the student’s registration fees has brought great relief to the parents of the beneficiaries,” he said.

Also, Victoria Okanyinde and Tobi Obanewa, who spoke on behalf of the students, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture, even as they assured him that they would not disappoint him, but to working hard to come out with good grades.

