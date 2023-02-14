139 investors qualify for gas commercialisation

Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, has said that 139 out of 300 applicants were successful during the Statement of Qualification phase of the bid process. He also said their capacity to monetise gas flares was imperative. He stated these at the 2022 Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme Bidders Conference and Investors Forum, organised to intimate all qualified applicants, partners, sponsors and technology providers on the structure of the ‘Request for Proposal,” for the flare sites.

He said: “It might interest you to note that the programme received over 300 applications from interested applicants but only 139 were adjudged qualified/successful following the evaluation exercise conducted in line with the RFQ published criteria. “Therefore, for all qualified applicants, your success on the SOQ stage is no mean feat.

However, that was only the start of the journey as the real deal is in making a robust and competitive proposal, with demonstrable evidence for the capacity to deliver on the flare monetisation projects, in line with the terms of the RFP, would be your desired destination.” He added: “Apart from forestalling the deleterious impacts of gas flaring on the environment, the programme also ends the wanton wastage of our premium economic resource. “In today’s carbon-constrained world, where fossil fuel is becoming less and less popular, in view of issues of climate change, natural gas has assumed a stature of significant importance as the bridging fuel for many oil and gas producing nations.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...