13m Nigerians to benefit from social intervention programmes – Farouq

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq Tuesday said over 13 million persons will benefit from various social intervention programmes of the Buhari administration.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by Maymunah Idris, (Special Assistant Legal in the Ministry) made the statement at the training of Independent Monitors, in Benin City, Edo state,

According to her 77 independent monitors will monitor the programme at various levels in Edo state.

“Today, we are training 77 independent monitors that will monitor the programme at the community level in Edo State. The scope of these programmes is large, with about 13 million citizens across the 36 states and FCT benefiting from the federal intervention.”

In her Goodwill message, the Edo State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Grace Aseka Ewere, said NOA will go to various communities and grassroots to mobilize people that have value to carry out verification exercises for the beneficiaries.

Like this: Like Loading...