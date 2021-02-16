News

13m Nigerians to benefit from social intervention programmes – Farouq

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Comment(0)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq Tuesday said over 13 million persons will benefit from various social intervention programmes of the Buhari administration.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by Maymunah Idris, (Special Assistant Legal in the Ministry) made the statement at the training of Independent Monitors, in Benin City, Edo state,

According to her 77 independent monitors will monitor the programme at various levels in Edo state.

“Today, we are training 77 independent monitors that will monitor the programme at the community level in Edo State. The scope of these programmes is large, with about 13 million citizens across the 36 states and FCT benefiting from the federal intervention.”

In her Goodwill message, the Edo State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Grace Aseka Ewere, said NOA will go to various communities and grassroots to mobilize people that have value to carry out verification exercises for the beneficiaries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Cooking gas price increases to N430 per kg

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The scarcity of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also known as cooking gas has rocked the Nigeria’s domestic supply, leading to hike in prices of the product to N430 per kilogram.   The product, which sold for N380 less than seven days ago, went up by as high as N50 per kg. Marketers, who spoke with […]
News

APC: No tenure for Caretaker committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Amidst the agitation against tenure extension for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, the former North West National Vice Chairman of the party, Comrade Salihu Mustapha has said that the Committee has no tenure. Mustapha, who is the Patron of the non NWC NEC members spoke at the meeting of State […]
News

Sultan declares today first day of Zulkida 1441 AH

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

    The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, yesterday announced the non-sighting of Zulkida crescent last Sunday and accordingly declared today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 as the thirtieth of Shawwal 1441 After Hijrah.     A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the council, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said the council and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica