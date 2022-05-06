News

14.9m excess deaths tied to COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

New estimates from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic (described as “excess mortality”) between January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021, was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million). “These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“WHO is committed to working with all countries to strengthen their health information systems to generate better data for better decisions and better outcomes.” Excess mortality is calculated as the difference between the number of deaths that have occurred and the number that would be expected in the absence of the pandemic based on data from earlier years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okorocha: Our foundation has empowered 22,000 less privileged children across Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A philanthropist and former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has said that his Foundation has empowered at least 22, 000 Nigerian youths in the last twenty-five years of its existence, through skill acquisition/training programmes as well as formal education. Okorocha, who is the Senator representing Imo West District at the National Assembly, made […]
News

We want justice, petitioners tell Osun judicial panel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Petitioners at the on-going sitting of the Osun State judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality, human rights violations and related extra-judicial killings have appealed to the members of the panel to compel the Nigeria Police to implement some of the judgements already delivered by competent courts of law against officers and men of the […]

Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

Nigerian Editors lament incessant abduction of students

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the incessant abduction of students by bandits in parts of the country, stating that the trend could lead to a further increase in the number of out-of-school children in the country.   In a communiqué issued by its President, Mr. Mustapha Isah and its General Secretary, Mrs. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica