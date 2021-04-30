News

14 communities to benefit from vocational education in Anambra

Posted on

Indications have emerged that some youths from no fewer than 14 communities in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State are to benefit from the empowerment programmes initiated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the auspices of the Tropical Gate Foundation.

Already, a database had been set up to identify talented youths in the area of vocational and formal education with a view to spon-soring them to actualise their ambitions. The Managing Director of the organisation, Apostle Nnamdi Mbaigbo disclosed this during a press briefing/finals and award of prizes for a “football competition instituted for communities in Aguata,” which took place at the Amesi Improvement Union Hall in Aguata. The competition was organised by the Foundation as one of the goals in attaining development in communities in Anambra State.

“The foundation deemed it necessary to engage the youths gainfully through sports because of the increasing awareness of insecurity that has bedeviled this region and the foundation also understands the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are in line with global efforts to eradicate poverty.

