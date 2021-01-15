Metro & Crime

14 die in Kogi auto crash

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

At least, 14 persons have lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident along Ayingba-Ajaokuta road in Kogi State.

The dead included five children, eight women and one man; while nine survived with various degrees of injuries.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Solomon Aghure confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

Aghure said three vehicles – two trucks and a passenger bus – were involved in the accident which happened Thursday.

According to the sector commander, the three vehicles were travelling in the same direction towards Anyingba when a truck suddenly hit the bus from behind and as a result of the impact; it hit the truck in its front.

Aghure said that the bus was trapped in between the two trucks with all the passengers before his men arrived the scene to carry out rescue operation which lasted for hours.

Reporter

