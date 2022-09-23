Metro & Crime

14 feared dead, 26 rescued, as boat capsized in Benue river

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

At least 14 persons have reportedly died after a boat conveying 40 persons from Guma to Buruku Local Government Areas of Benue State capsized in Benue river. The tragedy occurred at the Ikyaave crossing point on Tuesday around Fada village in Guma Local Government Area, the homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom. Chairman of the local government, Mr. Michael Uba, who confirmed the incident, stated that the victims were on a business trip to the neigh-bouring Buruku Local Government Area when the incident occurred. Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abass, in a statement confirming the tragedy said the combined efforts of the police and fishermen in the area had rescued 26 persons and taken them to hospital for treatment. Abass added that six corpses have so far been recovered while a search for the remaining eight persons was ongoing.

The Command’s PPRO, Catherine Sewuese Anene who signed the statement said: “on 20/9/2022 at 1300hrs a boat conveying 40 persons from Guma LGA to Buruku LGA for business capsized in the river around Fada village, Guma LGA. “Combined efforts of the police and fishermen in the area led to the rescue of 26 persons who were taken to hospital for treatment, six corpses have been recovered, while a search for the remaining eight persons is ongoing.” The Police Commissioner commiserated with families and friends of the deceased and advised travellers who choose water transport to employ maximum safety measures while traveling on water, especially now that the volume of water is very high.

 

