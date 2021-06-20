Metro & Crime

14 killed as police repel bandits' attack in Benue

Fourteen armed bandits were early hours of Sunday, reportedly gunned down during a gun duel with the police in the Katsina-Ala town, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The armed bandits were said to have met their waterloo when they stormed a police station in the town where some of the bandits were being detained.

A source from the town who simply identified himself as Kajo said that the bandits numbering about 50 had driven in Toyota Corolla vehicles popularly known as ‘duck nyash’ to the police station.

It was reliably learnt that the police engaged the bandits in a gun duel leading to the death of 14 of the attackers.

“We started hearing gunshots around 1:30 am today (Sunday) around the police station in Katsina-Ala town, everybody in the neighbourhood was woken up with the sporadic gunshots and praying to God.

“It was around 5:00am that some leaders in the area visited the station after they had contacted the Divisional Police Officer, DPO.

“Surprisingly, the police gunned down over 10 of these bandits while many of them escaped with gun wounds. We also heard that two of them were captured alive”.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report and said that 14 of the bandits were gunned down by the Police during the attack.

Anene who said that series of operations were going on in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area noted that the operation was aimed towards a total clampdown on bandits’ activities in the area.

She said: “On 19th June, 2021 five bandits were arrested and detained at Kastina-Ala Police Division for investigation and prosecution.

“On 20th June, 2021 at about 0130hrs more than 50 other gang members of the detainees mobilized and invaded the police station to rescue their counterparts.

“Officers at the division who were already at alert engaged them in a gun duel and were able to subdue the bandits.

“Fourteen (14) of them were brought down during the exchange of fire while several others escaped with gunshot injuries.”

The PPRO said that security operatives were currently on the trail of suspected armed bandits who are now at large.

She advised the people of Kastina-Ala town to remain calm and avail the command of every useful information about the bandits to the police.

