14 killed in Kaduna, Niger terrorist attacks

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Terrorists have again reportedly attacked Southern part of Kaduna State killing eleven persons and injuring many others, just as heavily armed men suspected to be Boko Haram members attacked the Military Camp and ambushed the Joint Security Task Force stationed at Allawa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. In a similar incident, gunmen attacked and killed three police officers, and allegedly abducted an unspecified number of others after raiding the Ishau Police station in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State on Thursday.

The Kaduna attack took place in Kagoro at Kaura Local Government Area of the state. Sources in the area said that at least six persons were killed on Thursday, while five more bodies were discovered on Friday morning. The terrorists were said to have stormed the area in their numbers shooting anyone in sight with people running for their dear lives. Many others were said to have run into the bush as the terrorists pursued them and shut at them. A resident, who survived the attack, told newsmen that the gunmen attacked Kagoro on Thursday evening and killed many inhabitants.

He said: “Apart from those that have been confirmed killed by the bandits, there are many of those injured because people took their injured relatives to hospital for treatment. “It was a massive destruction on the people by the gunmen. The situation presently is calm as people are moving and vehicles are also moving to different locations.”

He also said that security operatives were moving around the area to ensure peace and avert any further attack. The Kaduna State Police Command was yet to react to the killings. Meanwhile, the killing in Niger State occurred barely six days after gunmen attacked the Galadiman Kogo community in the same local government. Confirming the attack in Allawa, the Co-Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, told our correspondent on Friday that the terrorists set ablaze Allawa Secondary School which served as the Military Camp. According to him “last night, marauding terrorists heavily armed with assorted sophisticated and dangerous weapons in their large numbers stormed the town and headed straight to the Military Camp and thereafter ambushed the Joint Security Task Force stationed in the town.

 

