14-year-old Bewaji emerges Nigeria Info’s students’ debate champion

Following weeks of extensive debates on a broad selection of socio- economic and political issues of both national and global relevance, Esther Bewaji, a fourteen-year-old student of Silversands Hall School, Lekki, has emerged as the overall winner of the third edition of Nigeria Info’s “I Beg To Differ” Student Debate Tournament.

The competition, which began in May, attracted hundreds of applications from secondary school students in Lagos State between the ages of thirteen to seventeen. This is in a bid to encourage the educational development of Nigerian youths through a highlyinteractive platform that stimulates intellectual conversations around the complex socio-economic issues affecting the growth and development of the country.

The grand finale of the competition, which was broadcast live on Nigeria Info’s Hard Fact Show, has Bewaji defeating Hameed Olarewaju, an SS2 student of Rainbow College Day School, Lekki, after debating on a socio-political topic entitled; “Nigerians Are Getting the Politicians They Deserve.” Speaking on the successful completion of the competition, the General Manager of Corporate Affairs for Cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria Info, Femi Obong Daniels, commended the contestants for demonstrating a high level of brilliancy and resilience to pull through the various stages of the competition.

 

