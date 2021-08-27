Metro & Crime

14-year old drags guber candidate, 10 others to court

A 14-year old boy, Joshua Chimuanya Iheukwumere has dragged the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, to court, alongside 10 others in a case bordering on alleged abduction, and dehumanising treatment on the minor.

The crisis leading to the alleged attack on the boy stems from conflicting positions among members of Nkerehi community over the name change of the community to ‘Umuchukwu community’, which has polarised the com- munity between supporters of Nkerehi and supporters of Umuchukwu.
The court process avers that Dr. Godwin Maduka initiated the name change in 2007. In the N100 million suit filed at an Anambra state High Court, Orumba South Judicial Division, with Suit No. HOS/Misc.13M/2021, Dr. Godwin Maduka was listed as the 11th respondent while Barr. KennethMaduka, Kingsley Maduka, Emeka Adinchezo, Nnaemeka Nwele, Ekene Nwankwo, Nicholas Eze, Anthony Asike Nwele, Ndubuisi Nnadi, Chimaije Nwafor and Buchi Nwafor were listed as 1st to 10th respondents respectively.

In the affidavit of facts made by the applicant, Joshua Chimuanya Iheukwumere through his father, Samson Anulobi, who stood in for him, stated that on the night of 6th January, 2021, he had gone to defecate behind their house when Nicholas Eze and Ndubuisi Nnadi (6th and8th respondents) grabbed him, gagged him so he could not scream and took him to the house of Barr. Kenneth Maduka (1st respondent), where he saw other respondents including Dr. Godwin Maduka (11th respondent). He noted that the 1st to 10th respondents started beating him and tied his hands behind his back with the first respondent asking him to say that he was sent to his house to spy out his house and spray charms, by Joseph Anulobi, Simon Okeke, Benjamin Onwu and Barr. Basil Igwike.

