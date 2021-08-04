14-year-old recounts escape experience from kidnapper’s den in Ondo

A teenager, Felix Adekunle has narrated how he escaped from suspected kidnappers who abducted him while hawking goods in Owo, in Owo Local Government area of Ondo State. Adekunle, a 14-year-old JSS two student of Furaben International College, Owo, was hawking slippers in an isolated area of Okemoko in Owo town when he was Kidnapped by three men last Saturday. He was however handed over to his mother by men of the State security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun yesterday. Narrating his ordeals to reporters, Adekunle, said “It happened on Saturday while I was selling slippers after school. I decided to come back to the market for my sales. I took through Okemoko road which is a shorter root to the market where I saw three men that told me one of my goods have fallen down.

“I quickly dropped my goods from my head and went after the other one. I got there and couldn’t find anything, after which the men immediately dragged me into their vehicle and I became unconscious. “I later found myself in a dilapidated blue bungalow in a forest. I saw a woman crying with her hands tied backwards sitting by a headless body of a young person. “I asked her who was the person and she responded that it is her child. At this period, I was hearing the men’s voices inside the house. The woman told me to remove the rope she was tied up with and we fled together. “While fleeing, the woman fell. She called me back and gave me 500 naira and said I should keep running and never to look back. I heard gun shots from the house while I was running which made me run as fast as I could.

“When I burst out of the bush, I saw some people selling bread by the roadside and narrated my ordeal to them. They called the police who did not respond and later got the Amotekun who responded swiftly and took me to their office.”Confirming the rescue of the teenager, the Commander of the State Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said they have handled over the victim to his mother. Adeleye said, “We got a distress call that some vehicles drove recklessly along Benin/ Owo road. While tracing the vehicle we later ran into the young boy who said he was running away from three kidnappers from Owo.

“The victim also explained that the only thing he could remember was a Camry car without a plate number and having tinted glasses. He added that he became unconscious immediately he was pushed into the car. “He explained to us that the area was isolated as he could not call on anyone. “We took him away from the danger zone to our office where he narrated his experience that three men tricked him as a slippers seller that one of his goods has fallen off and dragged him into their vehicle and zoomed off to an unknown place, where he escaped from. “We would want to warn parents not to send their ward to dangerous places and every individual should be careful of places they visit.”

The 41-year old mother of the victim, Mrs Abosede Adekunle, said she has been searching for her son who has not returned home, thinking that he must have misplaced the proceeds from his sales and that might have made him stay away from home. “We were surprised to get a call from Amotekun that I should come and carry my son that was rescued from the kidnapers. “I thank the Ondo State Government for setting up such agency to take care of situations like this. “When I got to their office, I met my son in good condition as the officers have fed him even before my arrival. May the almighty God continue to protect them as they continue to judiciously discharge their duties,” the highly elated woman prayed.

