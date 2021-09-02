140 players battle for $2,500 prize at Obasanjo National Squash tourney

The 3rd Olusegun Obasanjo National Squash Championship began on Tuesday, August 31 in Abeokuta, Ogun State with 140 players battling for the $1,500 and $1,000 prizes. The championship which featured Senior and U-16 Men and Women, boys and girls attracted participants from different states of the federation. The tourney, which will end on Saturday, September 4, is organised by Ogun State Squash Association in collaboration with Nigeria Squash Federation. Flagging off the championship, the National President of the Nigeria Squash Federation, Boye Oyerinde, stated that the championship is an international event having being sanctioned by the Professional Squash Association.

Oyerinde flanked by the Ogun State Chairman of Squash Association, Hon Dipo Akingbade; the official sponsor and Chairman of Seagle Property Development company, Otunba Yemi Lawal, and a veteran squash player, Justice Oladehinde Shoremi (retd), described the championship as a monrad event which would “allow players have value for their efforts.” A monrad draw is a multimatch draw format whereby all players continue to play, win or lose through to a final finishing position.

