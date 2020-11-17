News

14,000 candidates sit for federal teachers’ scheme exams

Posted on

No fewer than 14, 729 candidates yesterday sat for the 2020/2021 Federal Teachers’ Scheme (FTS) examinations conducted simultaneously, in 74 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) approved centers nationwide.

 

Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who monitored conduct of the examination in Abuja, said it was intended to help states find teachers for rural schools but most importantly, ensure the teachers get adequate required trainings before their deployment.

 

According to him, only 100 candidates per state totaling 3,700 candidates, would be selected based on state cut off marks for the programme at the end of the examinations.

 

In his words: “The budget provided for just 100 persons per state. So, we feel they deserve to be absorbed into the state,” he said, adding that Nigeria needed more teachers to attend to the over 42 million pupils in Nigerian basic schools.

 

“As far as public schools are concerned , we have problem in terms of numbers that can adequately meet the population that we have. With about 1.4million teachers in the system, we need more teachers to cater for the over 42million pupils we have.”

