$140,000: Court upholds Atiku son-in-law’s no-case motion 

Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has upheld the no-case motion filed by Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law to former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge in a ruling on the motion Monday threw out the two-count charge of alleged laundering of $140,000 filed by the anti-graft agency against Babalele on the ground of wrong venue.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s decision in a case between the EFCC and Mohammed Belgore on territorial jurisdiction, the judge held that the charge against the defendant ought not to have beeen filed in Lagos when the alleged offence was said to have been committed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The anti-graft agency had alleged that Babalele laundered the money on February 20, 2019, with the aid of one, Bashir Mohammed, a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, without going through financial institutions.

The defendant however denied the offences which were said to have contravened Sections 18(c), 18(a), 1(a), 16(1), (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16, 16(2)(b)16(2)(b) of the same Act.

In the course of trial, the EFCC called two witnesses and tendered several documents which were admitted as exhibits by the court.

But, at the end of the prosecution’s case, the defendant through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) filed a no-case motion, rather than opening his defence to the allegations against him.

