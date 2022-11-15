14,438 Nigerians enrol for studies in US varsities – Report

…as Nigeria ranks 10th in population of international students

A total of 14,438 students from Nigeria, have enrolled for studies in various disciplines and universities in the United States for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Thisrepresents 33 per cent of all African students studying in the United States, making Nige-ria the leading source of students from Africa and the 10th largest country worldwide having inter-national students in the United States.

The Open Doors Report 2022, released yesterday by the Institute of International Education (IIE) and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cul-tural Affairs, indicates that there was a 12.3 per cent increase in the number of students from Nigeria studying in the United States for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Accordingto the report, Nige-rian students in the United States primarily study at the graduate level, with the remaining 31 per cent enrolled in undergraduate studies, 17 percent pursuing optional practical training, and two percent in non-degree programs or short-term studies.

Thelatest report highlights the continued competitiveness of the U.S. higher education sector as a destination of choice for interna-tional students.It also captures the growing in-terest in international educational exchange among U.S. students.

The new data was released to mark the celebration of Inter-national Education Week, a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education, to prepare Ameri-cans for a global environment and attract future leaders from other countries to study, learn, and ex-change experiences in the United States.

The statistics show that there has been an increasing number of students crossing the globe to gain practical, international expe-rience that they can apply in their careers and life in a global society.

The2022 Open Doors Report also revealed that new international student enrollment in the United States has rebounded and increased by 80 per cent, raising the total number of international students enrolled in U.S. institu-tions by four per cent.

This strong rebound and growth confirms that the United States remains the destination

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...