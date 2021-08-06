1,450 corps members sworn in Kebbi

The State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed, has called on the newly sworn in Batch B Stream 1 Corps members to uphold the national service diligently so that the core objective of the Scheme which is national integration and unity is not defeated.

The coordinator, who stated this yesterday while addressing the corps members during their swearing in ceremony which held at Dakingari Camp adding that they should maintain the NYSC constitution by exhibiting the sense of humor and maturity as well as be a good Ambassadors of the state and Nigeria in general. Mohammed cautioned the corps members to avoid any form of unionism and factional interest and rather focus on cultivating positive friendships.

He said: “On obedience to constituted authority, I encouraged all corps members to be loyal, diligent and dutiful in carrying out tasks that have been assigned to them and shun all forms of bad behaviours.” Furthermore, he encouraged corps members to leave a mark that would not be forgotten, whose impact will transcend generations to come. He explained that about 1,450 2022 Batch B stream 1 corpse member will be swore in which the swearing ceremony was performed by the representative of the state’s Chief Judge Chief, Justice Ibrahim Kangiwa, who led the prospective Corps members in the oath of allegiance and symbolic signing of oath form from platoon one to 10.”

