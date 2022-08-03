Metro & Crime

147 ‘passengers’ from Zamfara intercepted in Ibadan, escorted to Ogun

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

One hundred and forty-seven passengers, believed to be farmers and traders from Zamfara State, (contrary to the initial assumption that they were bandits being smuggled into Oyo state), were intercepted on Tuesday by members of the public and men of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ibadan, and handed over to the state Police Command.

This was contained in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP. Adewale Osifeso and made available to New Telegraph Wednesday, where he cautioned the public against hasty decisions on security matters.

The Oyo Police image-maker stated that: “At about 1500hrs, on Tuesday, a blue-coloured Iveco Truck, with Reg No. BWR 143XD, was intercepted by members of the public along Iyana Bodija-Iso Pako axis of the Ibadan metropolis. The truck was driven by one Abdulahi Aliu (30), conveyed about 147 passengers comprising 140 males between 12-30 years, four adult females and three female children.”

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the truck and its passengers, predominantly farmers and traders, were from Kaura Namuda, Zamfara State and heading to Ogere, Ogun State, noting that after a thorough searching and profiling by a combined team of security agencies, the passengers were escorted out of the state and have been handed over to security operatives in Ogun State.

“The blue truck was thoroughly searched and its passengers profiled by a combined team of the police, men of the Department of State Services and Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun”, to eliminate possibilities of ferrying escapees from any recorded jailbreaks within the country.

“The search revealed that the truck was conveying eight motorcycles and bags of beans and onions to be dropped off with their owners at Bodija Market. Upon the conclusion of the process, the truck and its passengers were escorted out of the state and have since been handed over and received by security operatives in Ogun State,” Osifeso stated in the release.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Rival cultists stab father of one to death

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Suspected rival cult members have stabbed to death a 21 year-old father of one, Yusuf Balogun aka Bobo.   Bobo was killed on Sunday at the Olusosun area of Lagos State.   The victim was returning from where he went to buy recharge cards for his mother when the assailants trailed him to the staircase […]
Metro & Crime

UNIBEN lecturer faces prosecution for alleged rape of student

Posted on Author Francis Ogbaugu

A senior lecturer in the Department of English and Literature, Faculty of Arts, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Dr. Bode Ekundayo, is to face prosecution for allegedly raping a 400 Level female undergraduate, in his office. Ekundayo was said to be her project supervisor. The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday, with the lecturer […]
Metro & Crime

Man seeks help, needs N5m for cancer operation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A middle aged man, Mr Aderemi Olufemi ,who is down with cancer of the bladder has called on Nigerians to come to his rescue as he urgently needs the sum N5m for radiation operation to save his life. Olufemi had been on three pints of blood per week for over six months and had chemotherapy, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica