147 ‘passengers’ from Zamfara intercepted in Ibadan, escorted to Ogun

One hundred and forty-seven passengers, believed to be farmers and traders from Zamfara State, (contrary to the initial assumption that they were bandits being smuggled into Oyo state), were intercepted on Tuesday by members of the public and men of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ibadan, and handed over to the state Police Command.

This was contained in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP. Adewale Osifeso and made available to New Telegraph Wednesday, where he cautioned the public against hasty decisions on security matters.

The Oyo Police image-maker stated that: “At about 1500hrs, on Tuesday, a blue-coloured Iveco Truck, with Reg No. BWR 143XD, was intercepted by members of the public along Iyana Bodija-Iso Pako axis of the Ibadan metropolis. The truck was driven by one Abdulahi Aliu (30), conveyed about 147 passengers comprising 140 males between 12-30 years, four adult females and three female children.”

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the truck and its passengers, predominantly farmers and traders, were from Kaura Namuda, Zamfara State and heading to Ogere, Ogun State, noting that after a thorough searching and profiling by a combined team of security agencies, the passengers were escorted out of the state and have been handed over to security operatives in Ogun State.

“The blue truck was thoroughly searched and its passengers profiled by a combined team of the police, men of the Department of State Services and Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun”, to eliminate possibilities of ferrying escapees from any recorded jailbreaks within the country.

“The search revealed that the truck was conveying eight motorcycles and bags of beans and onions to be dropped off with their owners at Bodija Market. Upon the conclusion of the process, the truck and its passengers were escorted out of the state and have since been handed over and received by security operatives in Ogun State,” Osifeso stated in the release.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...