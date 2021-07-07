NUC approves establishment of Ebonyi Medical varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of King David Umahi University of Medical Sciences, in Uburu, Ohoazara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, noted that the university brings the number of universities in the country to 197.

While presenting the approval letter to the Governor of the state, David Umahi in Abuja, he said the specialized university may target a population of not more than 5,000 students who can compete favourably with any university globally.

Prof. Rasheed stressed that the quality or contribution of a university is not measured by the number of its students, but by the quality and relevance of its programme to the immediate environment, the country and humanity.

Governor Umahi, who appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the sum of N3.5 billion for the construction of a cancer unit in the university, said his administration was committed to establishing a medical centre of excellence that would be compatible with any other university or medical centre outside the country.

“The university is established with the vision and mission that are consistent with the Nigerian National Health Policy (NHP) and Strategy aimed at achieving good health for all Nigerians.”

Earlier in a statement made available to newsmen, the university noted that its central goal is for specialized manpower development in the most conducive environment in all aspects of medical specialties with the highest form of professionalism, ethics and excellence.

