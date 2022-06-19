Business

14m units housing deficit: NNPC subsidiary initiates steps to tackle challenge

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA Comment(0)

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has initiated steps towards solving the reported 14 million units of housing deficit in the country.

This development was made public on Saturday, when NUPRC’s Cooperative Society flagged off construction of one of its staff residential housing schemes in Abuja.

 

The Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration of NUPRC, Jide Adeola who disclosed this noted that the government alone was incapable of solving the problems, hence the efforts by the cooperative society.

 

Adeola stated that both individuals and organisational partnership were needed to bridge the gap, so that government employees would have access to decent accommodation.

“We have a housing deficit of about 700, 000 units per annually over the next 20 years, which means we have a 14 million units housing deficit today.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Group seeks transparency in COVID-19 fund disbursement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the unending threat posed by Coronavirus to individuals and the economy, a civil society organization, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (TI-Nigeria), has called on the Federal Government to ensure transparent disbursement of funds collected to tackle the pandemic. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the CSO said since the outbreak started so […]
Business

Airtel bags double awards at NTITA

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been honoured with two prestigious awards by telecoms industry stakeholders at the 4th Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA). At the awards ceremony, which was held recently in Abuja, Airtel Nigeria won the award for Best Customer Experience while the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Segun […]
Business

NSIA bolsters FG’s efforts to fight COVID-19

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the recent surge in reported cases of Covid-19 infections in Nigeria and the negative impact this development may have on the nation’s recovering economy, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has announced that it will this week donate critical medical equipment, required for the containment of the virus, to several health institutions in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica