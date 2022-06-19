14m units housing deficit: NNPC subsidiary initiates steps to tackle challenge

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has initiated steps towards solving the reported 14 million units of housing deficit in the country.

This development was made public on Saturday, when NUPRC’s Cooperative Society flagged off construction of one of its staff residential housing schemes in Abuja.

The Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration of NUPRC, Jide Adeola who disclosed this noted that the government alone was incapable of solving the problems, hence the efforts by the cooperative society.

Adeola stated that both individuals and organisational partnership were needed to bridge the gap, so that government employees would have access to decent accommodation.

“We have a housing deficit of about 700, 000 units per annually over the next 20 years, which means we have a 14 million units housing deficit today.

