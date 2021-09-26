14 Million music streams: I am one of the luckiest –Singer, Savage

Fast rising Warri born Nigerian Afro-beat singer,

Godson Ogaga Essi better known by the stage

name ‘ Savage ‘ has hit a befitting milestone with his

song ‘Confident’.

The song, which was release June 18, 2021 where he

teamed up with Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, Buju has

achieved a total of 14Million streams on all musical digital

platforms worldwide and was placed in the top 10 Apple

Music Nigeria.

More so, with the hit currently on the top 100 Apple Music

Nigeria, Savage released a single, ‘ Rosemary’ from his yet

to be released album named Utopia, featuring Nigerian

singer/rapper and songwriter Victony.

While music is definitely an important part of Savage’s

career, he is a multifaceted individual.

Speaking about the 14 million music streams milestone,

the singer said he is excited and one of the luckiest in the

industry.

Raised in Uzere, Isoko South Delta state of Nigeria; savage

at a very young with only six members in his band, Savage

and his friends formed a band named ‘Team Nawty’ and

that’s when music started being his forte. Savage, originally

started making music in 2012 and professionally dropped

his first sky rocketing single, ‘Confident’ in 2021

Signed to his self owned label ‘ Savage Space Music’ in

fusion with Dapper Music; the talented singer is a fashion

creative with several denims and rugs designs to his credit.

It is pertinent to note that the visual for ‘ Confident’ song

will be hitting the screen at a date that would be announced

soon.

Like this: Like Loading...