14 Million music streams: I am one of the luckiest –Singer, Savage

Fast rising Warri born Nigerian Afro-beat singer,
Godson Ogaga Essi better known by the stage
name ‘ Savage ‘ has hit a befitting milestone with his
song ‘Confident’.
The song, which was release June 18, 2021 where he
teamed up with Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, Buju has
achieved a total of 14Million streams on all musical digital
platforms worldwide and was placed in the top 10 Apple
Music Nigeria.
More so, with the hit currently on the top 100 Apple Music
Nigeria, Savage released a single, ‘ Rosemary’ from his yet
to be released album named Utopia, featuring Nigerian
singer/rapper and songwriter Victony.
While music is definitely an important part of Savage’s
career, he is a multifaceted individual.
Speaking about the 14 million music streams milestone,
the singer said he is excited and one of the luckiest in the
industry.
Raised in Uzere, Isoko South Delta state of Nigeria; savage
at a very young with only six members in his band, Savage
and his friends formed a band named ‘Team Nawty’ and
that’s when music started being his forte. Savage, originally
started making music in 2012 and professionally dropped
his first sky rocketing single, ‘Confident’ in 2021
Signed to his self owned label ‘ Savage Space Music’ in
fusion with Dapper Music; the talented singer is a fashion
creative with several denims and rugs designs to his credit.
It is pertinent to note that the visual for ‘ Confident’ song
will be hitting the screen at a date that would be announced
soon.