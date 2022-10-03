‘15.5% rate hike’ll hurt real sector’s access to credit’

The decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike the benchmark interest rate-Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- by 150bps to 15.5 per cent may hinder real sector operators’ access to domestic credit, analysts at United Capital Research have said.

In a note they issued in reaction to the outcome of the latest MPC meeting, which ended last Tuesday, the analysts also predicted that the MPR hike as well as the Committee’s decision to raise the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 32.5per cent from 27.5per cent would result in “significant disruptions across all asset classes.”

Specifically, the analysts stated: “For the fixed income markets, we expect an uptick in the yield environment and an uptick in fixed income instruments. “We expect this monetary tightening to hurt access to domestic credit for the real sector. For the equities, we expect the twin hike to further fuel the bear market as investors reallocate funds to the fixed income markets

Furthermore, commenting on the MPC’s main justification for increasing the MPR-the need to rein in soaring inflation- and the Committee’s pledge that it would continue to hike rates if persistent inflationary pressures persist, the analysts said: “It remains to see how much the increased monetary policy will have on inflationary pressures, given that inflationary pressures have been largely cost-push.”

New Telegraph had reported that analysts at FBNQuest Research, in their reaction to the outcome of the MPC meeting, also disagreed with the Committee’s assertion that the rate hike would attract capital inflows, thus boosting CBN’s capacity to defend the naira.

According to the FBNQuest Research analysts: “The Committee’s justification for tightening was the need to consolidate the effects of the previous two rate hikes. “Additionally, it believed that an aggressive rate increase would reduce capital outflows, possibly attract capital inflows, and strengthen the naira.

“We disagree with the MPC’s latter assertion. Capital outflows have been underpinned by fx liquidity constraints and difficulties faced by the offshore community in repatriating funds rather than the level of interest rates.”

In reaction to the mixed response that the outcome of the MPC meeting generated, the CBN, last Wednesday, organised a press briefing, which saw some of its Directors giving further explanation on why the Committee exceeded forecasts with the huge 150bps rate hike and increased the CRR despite the likely adverse impact on growth.

For instance, the Director, Monetary Policy Department at the apex bank, Dr. Hassan Mahmoud, said the Committee members strategically thought through all options available in dealing with inflation before settling down for hikes.

He said: “Even though other economies of the world are raising interest rates or their policy rate, it is not because of that reason that we are also raising rates. It is necessary for us to raise to be able to also meet our domestic challenges. So, it is also a function of the fundamentals and behavior of our economic parameters and positions.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...