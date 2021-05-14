News

$15.5m: Appeal Court overturns conviction of firms linked to Jonathan

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has overturned the conviction of four firms which admitted laundering $15.5 million for a former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.
The four firms; Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Limited, Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Limited and Avalon Global Property Development Company were on November 2, 2016, convicted by Justice Babs Kuewumi of a Federal High Court in Lagos after pleading guilty to a 15-count charge of laundering $15.5 million for Mrs. Jonathan through their representatives.
They were arraigned for the said offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Waripamo Owei-Dudafa, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, a lawyer, Amajuoyi Briggs and a banker, Adedamola Bolodeoku, on September 15, 2016.
Dissatisfied, the firms later filed a motion to reverse the verdict through their lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), on the premise that they were not given a fair trial before their conviction because they had no legal representation of their choice. The motion was eventually dismissed by Justice Kuewumi.
The matter was subsequently taken to the Court of Appeal where the appellants sought the reversal of the verdict of the lower court.
Delivering judgement virtually Friday, the Court of Appeal set aside the conviction of the four firms for being done in gross disregard of statutory and constitutional provisions.
In the lead judgement delivered by Justice C. N. Uwa, the Appellate Court held that the convictions of the four firms breached the fair hearing provisions of the Constitution.

