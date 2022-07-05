Business

15.64m litres petrol smuggled out daily – Report

Success Nwogu About 15.64 million litres of petrol are smuggled out of Nigerian daily to neighbouring West African countries, a report by Chapel Hill Denham has said.

 

The document titled: “Dangote Refinery can provide the needed breather for Nigeria’s public finances,” said that 15.64 million litres on average per day were smuggled due to the incentives created by fuel subsidies.

 

It said: ”As of August 2021, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company(NNPC) Limited, put PMS domestic consumption at 56.44 million on average per day. In-house in Chapel Hill Denham, we believe the actual number is at least 28 per cent lower.

For context, we estimate Nigeria’s actual PMS consumption at 40.6 million litre per day on average, with the balance smuggled to neighbouring West African countries.

“This is possible owing to the collapse in the “Law of one price,” which states that an identical product should trade at an identical price, irrespective of the location, once the exchange rate has been factored in. Since Nigeria’s petroleum products retail at 3.7 times lower on average when compared to neighbouring countries, this created undeserving arbitrage opportunities for smugglers.

“Against that backdrop, Nigeria now effectively subsidises PMS products for the consumer in other countries, while also preventing the formation of a legitimate market for cross-border PMS transportation and sale.

With Dangote refinery, we believe change is imminent.” The report said there could be some negative effects on the Nigerian economy as a result of fuel subsidy removal, specifically, regarding inflation.

It, however, stated that more benefits could be achieved from subsidy removal, ranging from stronger oil export proceeds to better CAPEX spending and permanent solution to the incessant fuel crisis in Nigeria.

It said: “Subsidy removal may exacerbate the already pressured inflationary movement, but the positive passthrough of a stronger fiscal position may help limit the impact on vulnerable Nigerians.

To see the potential impact of a deregulated downstream oil sector on headline inflation, we ran monthly average PMS Price data on consumer prices movements over the last 20 months, we found that an N1.0 increase in PMS Price can potentially trigger a 22bps expansion in headline inflation, a test that is significant at 5.0 per cent ever.

“While the preceding remains worrisome, we believe the FGN can protect the most vulnerable via a planned period of cash transfer.

 

Nonetheless, we believe the economy can even reap a multitude of benefits from subsidy removal, ranging from stronger oil export proceeds to better CAPEX spending and permanent solution to the incessant fuel crises in the country.

“Going by the figures we obtained from the World Bank, Households in the bottom 40 per cent of Nigeria’s income distribution account for less than 3.0 per cent of all white product purchases.

For proper context, 75 per cent of all petrol products sold in Nigeria is consumed by private firms, public transportation services, government agencies, and other business entities. Against this backdrop, one can potentially conclude that subsidy may have outlived its purpose.”

 

