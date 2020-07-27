15 die in Niger flood, boat accident

It was a black weekend in Niger State as no fewer than 15 people died in flood and a boat accident. On Saturday, 10 people were killed by flood accompanying a downpour at Suleja in Suleja Local Government Area while five others were feared dead when the boat in which they were travelling capsized at Gurumana village in Shiroro Local Government Area.

The Director-General (DG) of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mr. Ahmed Inga, told New Telegraph yesterday that the rain, which began about 4a.m. lasted till 8a.m. Inga said six people died at Unguwan Gwari, three died at the back of the Living Faith Church branch at Madalla while one died at Polosa area.

The DG added that the bodies of the 10 victims had been recovered during a search operation conducted by staff of NSEMA with the support of some residents in the area. Inga also said that five people were killed in a boat mishap which occurred at Gurmana village in Shiroro Local Government Area. He added that the bodies of the victims and the boat were yet to be recovered although rescuers were on ground.

However, while commiserating with relatives of the flood victims, the state government urged all residents of the areas to adhere strictly to government’s advice on temporary relocation or clearing of drainages to avoid a repeat of the ugly incident. In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mary Noel Berje, expressed government’s sadness.

She said: “Despite the flood alert, based on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) and the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) weather predictions earlier issued by the state government, the ugly incident happened

