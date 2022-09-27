News

15 killed, 24 injured in Russian school attack

A gunman has opened fire at a school in central Russia, killing at least 15 people and injuring 24, Russian officials say.

The victims include 11 children at the school of about 1,000 pupils in the city of Izhevsk, reports the BBC.

The gunman killed himself at the scene and was a former pupil of the school.

Videos posted online appear to show panic inside the building where the shooting took place, with children and adults running along corridors.

Other footage shows blood on a classroom floor and a bullet hole in a window, with children crouching down underneath desks. Eleven children and four adults were killed, including two security guards and two teachers, according to Russia’s investigative committee. All but two of the 24 injured people were children.

 

