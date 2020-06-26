15 parties to contest in Edo governorship polls –REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Samikiem, yesterday, said 15 political parties have registered with the Commission to contest the forthcoming governorship election slated for September 19, this year in the state. Samikiem, who said this at the main bowl of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, said the Commission is wellprepared to conduct a hitch-free governorship election in the state. The REC, who was at the stadium to monitor the PDP governorship primaries in the state, said the Commission has no challenges in preparation for the governorship election in the shortest time he was posted to the state.

“INEC is fully prepared to conduct a free and credible election in the state. And to this regard, we have 15 political parties who have registered with us to participate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.” On the primary of the PDP, Samikiem expressed satisfaction on the conduct, just as he said it was in line with the electoral law as regards COVID-19 regulations Act. He said INEC was empowered by the law to monitor any elections in the state, hence his attendance in the primary. “So far, so good, I am impressed with the conduct of the election particularly its compliance with the electoral laws as regards the COVID-19 regulations.

