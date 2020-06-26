News

15 parties to contest in Edo governorship polls –REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Edo State, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Samikiem, yesterday, said 15 political parties have registered with the Commission to contest the forthcoming governorship election slated for September 19, this year in the state. Samikiem, who said this at the main bowl of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, said the Commission is wellprepared to conduct a hitch-free governorship election in the state. The REC, who was at the stadium to monitor the PDP governorship primaries in the state, said the Commission has no challenges in preparation for the governorship election in the shortest time he was posted to the state.

“INEC is fully prepared to conduct a free and credible election in the state. And to this regard, we have 15 political parties who have registered with us to participate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.” On the primary of the PDP, Samikiem expressed satisfaction on the conduct, just as he said it was in line with the electoral law as regards COVID-19 regulations Act. He said INEC was empowered by the law to monitor any elections in the state, hence his attendance in the primary. “So far, so good, I am impressed with the conduct of the election particularly its compliance with the electoral laws as regards the COVID-19 regulations.

News Top Stories

Guber polls: Avoid unnecessary litigation, INEC tells parties

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

T he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties fielding candidates in Edo and Ondo governorship elections to adhere to constitutional provisions in order to avoid the unnecessary litigations.     The commission, at a second virtual Interagency Consultative Committee Election Security (ICCES) meeting, decried the legal crises that dogged last year’s Kogi […]
News

Igbo youths ask IGP to re-arrest CUPP Spokesman

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Igbo Youth Congress (IYC) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed to re-arrest the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, to save the country from imminent crisis. The call was contained in a statementissuedbytheNational President of the socio-political organization, Dr. Stephen Nwafor, whichwasobtained by our correspondent. […]
News

Budget: Niger Assembly approves N65.5bn for LGs

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Niger State House of Assembly yesterday approved the sum of N65.5 billion as local government areas’ budget. The capital vote was to gulp N19, 613, 761,649, while the recurrent expenditure stood at N45, 926,303,467. While it frowned at the yearly N1 billion internally generated revenue (IGR) of the councils, the Assembly passed the N65,540,065,116 […]

