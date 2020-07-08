News

15 patients die as Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 12,000

A total of 280 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing Nigeria’s total number of recoveries to 12,108.
Fifteen patients were also confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications across the country on Tuesday.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures on Tuesday night, adding that 503 new infections were recorded in 20 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).
With 79 deaths in the past week, a total of 669 people have now died of COVID-19 complications across the country.
Lagos with 153 cases, Ondo with 73 and Edo with 46, topped the list of new infections confirmed on July 7.
A total of 29,879 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in all states and the FCT.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has finalised plans to work with China in order to facilitate better understanding of the source of the coronavirus.
Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, made this known at a press briefing on Tuesday.
“All preparations have been finalised and WHO experts will be travelling to China this weekend to prepare scientific plans with their Chinese counterparts for identifying the zoonotic source of the disease,” he said.
“The experts will develop the scope and terms of reference for a WHO-led international mission.
“The mission objective is to advance the understanding of animal hosts for COVID-19 and ascertain how the disease jumped between animals and humans.”
BREAKDOWN
*503 new cases of COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-153
Ondo-76
Edo-54
FCT-41
Enugu-37
Rivers-30
Benue-24
Osun-20
Kaduna-15
Kwara-13
Abia-9
Borno-8
Plateau-6
Taraba-5
Ogun-3
Kano-3
Kebbi-2
Nasarawa-2
Bayelsa-1
Gombe-1
*29,879 confirmed
12,108 discharged
669 deaths

