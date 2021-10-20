Metro & Crime

15 persons rescued, one dead as building collapses in Lagos

….LASBCA pulls down entire structure

 

At least 15 persons have been rescued with one person confirmed dead after a 2-storey building collapsed in the Haruna area of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

 

Though the tragic incident occurred at 97, Lagos Road, Haruna, Ikorodu, Lagos, at about 10pm, it was learnt that the emergency agencies couldn’t do much to rescue trapped victims due to nonavailability of rescue equipment as at the time it occurred.

 

As at the time of filing this report, it could not be ascertained the number of persons lost or still trapped under the collapsed building, it was learnt that only two persons, a male and a female are confirmed injured and had been taken to Ikorodu General Hospital  for treatment.

 

 

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu , said 15 persons have been rescued alive with one fatality. He added that a combined team of responders, LASBCA and Lagos Fire Service have finally pulled down the entire structure.

 

Speaking on the incident, the National Emergency Management Agency’s spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye said that the emergency responders couldn’t do much due to some challenges, but added that the agency could only confirm 3 injured persons.

 

Farinloye said: “Immediately the incidence occurred, the local residence within the area mobilised themselves to carry out initial rescue activities.

 

Though, fire service and Police responded but unable to do much due to unavailability of equipment to lift the rumble on the suspected location of the trapped victims.

 

It was reported that the ill-fated building had been abandoned and owner had asked the occupants to leave, but those there are said to be staying there without the consent of the owner.

 

He added that two people were rescued while three are suspected to be missing and trapped presently. LABSCA, NEMA, Police DMU and LASEMA are already searching for the trapped victims.

 

Meanwhile, following the tragic incident, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has begun intense monitoring of structures in the area with a view to evicting occupants of such structures before it collapsed.

 

The General Manager of the agency, Gbolahan Oki, an architect, decried occupants’ disobedience to eviction order, saying when the agency warned them to vacate a distressed building to avert disaster, many of them would ignore. He said: “In the last few weeks, a total number of 45 distressed buildings have been removed in Lagos State to avert collapse.

 

These buildings had earlier been identified and published in National dailies. Issues of collapse have also been reduced due to our pro-activeness in identifying and removing such.”

