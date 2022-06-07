15 tech startups sack 1,229 workers

No fewer than 1,229 workers in 15 tech startup companies across the world were laid off between June 1 and 2, this year.

This was revealed by layoffs.fyi, a startup layoff tracker platform.

The sack of workers has been occurring since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Similar occurrence was experienced by various sectors of the startups in May, raising serious concerns for the promising startup ecosystem in Nigeria.

It was gathered that Nigeria’s tech ecosystem is the envy of many of its continental rivals as its startups attracted up to 35 per cent of funding for African startups in 2021.

Currently, Lagos has become the vibrant center of all things African tech, with a population of 200 million, mostly youthful and increasingly digital-savvy and a high unemployment rate, you might imagine that local companies could easily pick and choose whom they want to hire.

Finding revealed that the latest layoffs are confirming several projections that tough times are awaiting the startup community as venture capitals slow down funding.

High inflation across the globe and the on-going Russia-Ukraine war are also projected to shrink the startup ecosystem.

According to layoffs.fyi, 15 startups had sent off part of their workforce between Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2.

California-based healthtech unicorn, Carbon, on Thursday, announced the sacking of 250 employees.

The company had raised over $500 million to date, including a $350 million round in July 2021 at a $3.3 billion valuation.

Co-founder and CEO of Carbon, Eren Bali, while announcing the layoff, said: “For the last few years, we have been more focused on topline revenue growth, patient acquisition, patient retention and service expansion, and we have been less focused on profitability. While that was the right decision in 2020 and 2021, the macro environment with more volatile capital markets means it is vital that we become less focused on growth and more focused on profitability.”

Bali said the layoffs represented around eight per cent of the company’s global workforce.

Policygenius, a New York-based insuretech, also issued a statement announcing 170 jobs cut on Thursday.

The CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, Jennifer Fitzgerald, in the statement, said: “As with many companies, the sudden and dramatic shift in the economy has forced us to adapt our strategy. After careful consideration, we announced the difficult and necessary decision to reduce the size of our workforce.

“With these changes, we remain

confident in the future of our company, our continued innovation, and the excellent service we continue to provide our customers every day. This is a difficult day for us at Policygenius, and especially for our employees who have been directly impacted. We’re saying goodbye to friends and colleagues who have, through their hard work and dedication, helped build this company and deliver on our mission for our customers. We’re grateful for their many contributions and wish them all the best.”

