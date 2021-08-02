15 tips before asking for a loan

Asking for a loan from a bank is an important decision, where you must assume a payment commitment for a period of time. That is why it is important to know some tips that will solve your doubts before requesting a personal loan and avoid an imbalance in your finances.Incorrect or careless planning will only cause losses, both financially and mentally.Make sure you understand the points that will be explained below before you decide to take a loan.

What to do before requesting a loan?

Compare the personal loans that the market offers.

Review the loan agreement in detail. Everything must be very clear and without doubts.Any doubts should not be ignored because it may be an opening for the lender to take actions against you.

Learn about linked products that often have additional costs. Know what they are and if you can avoid them, contact your advisor.

Analyze and choose the term in which you can assume the debt. Keep it real.

Ask for a credit in national currency. Currency volatility can work against you.

Losing your job and not being able to continue with the payment. Make sure your income is permanent.

Avoid falling behind in payments and avoiding arrears that will bring more debt.

Ask for a very high amount. The bank conducts a study to evaluate the maximum amount that you can request according to your profile.

Accept a very high interest rate. The best way to combat this is by reviewing various options. Each bank has particular rates, so it is advisable to compare at least three alternatives

Pay attention to the cost of the loan. That is, know the Total Annual Cost, which will tell you how much the credit will cost per year.If you don’t pay attention to that, you may end up stuck in a never-ending vortex of debt.

Have a good credit history. So you can choose the best credit and benefits.

Avoid loan scams by evaluating each financial well.Today there are many instant loans that can be accessed online.Some of them are not transparent and may include articles that you may not have noticed.Be careful and choose a reputable lender.

Delivering documentation on time will help streamline the process and avoid delays in the process.

Consider advancing payments. If you have extra money, do not hesitate to advance payments and avoid interest.The sooner you pay, the sooner you get out of debt.This rule applies universally.

Benefits and rewards. Some financial institutions provide benefits to clients who pay on time and have good credit.

When is the best time to ask for a loan?

The best time to request a loan is when your debts do not exceed 20% of your monthly income, when you have stable income and you are not found with a bad rating in the Credit Bureau.

