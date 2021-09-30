News

15-year-old girl emerges as regent in Ekiti

Posted on

A 15-year-old girl has been appointed the regent of Ijan Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The new regent, Princess Adetutu, is the daughter of the late Onijan of Ijan Ekiti, Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi, who joined his ancestors last week. Adetutu, is the first daughter of the late mon-arch, who ruled the town for 19 years from Otutubiosun Ruling House. Oba Fadahunsi was crowned on September 22, 2002, by the administration of Otunba Niyi Adebayo. The monarch joined his ancestors on September 14, 2021.

Princess Adetutu’s appointment was contained in a statement addressed to the Chairman of Gbon-yin Local Government Area and jointly signed by High Chiefs James Dada, Olusesan Fabamise and Kehinde Ojo. The letter dated September 29, 2021, was titled; ‘Demise of Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi and Appointment of Regent of Onijan of Ijan Ekiti’.

The letter reads in part: “Following the demise of Oba S.A. Fadahunsi, the Onijan of Ijan-Ekiti and the subsequent conclusion of his traditional burial rites, the Onijan- In-Council hereby wishes to inform you that at its meeting held on Tuesday 28th September, 2021, had unanimously among other things ratified the appointment of Princess Adeto Adetutu Fadahunsi, being the first daughter of the deceased monarch as the Regent of Ijan-Ekiti. “The action is in line with the existing Ekiti State Regency Law, No.10 of 2015, as amended. We are also to inform you that the appointment takes effect from September 28, 2021 and she will hold forth pending the enthronement of a substantive monarch.”

Our Reporters

