15-year-old maid, beaten with horsewhip and locked out, rescued in Delta

A 15-year-old girl, simply identified as Blessing, has been rescued by commuters after she was allegedly beaten with horsewhip and locked outside to sleep under the bridge by her employer, one Mrs Nancy Nwaka, in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

The victim was found stranded by passersby while crying for help at the gate of her employer’s compound at No 7, Gladys Adolor Street, Asaba, at about 12:18a.m after she had allegedly walked helter-skelter round the streets of the metropolis on the fateful day.

New Telegraph Metro learnt that the concerned commuters, a male and female who dropped a colleague around the area stopped by to ask the young lady why she was outside at such ungodly hour. The victim then revealed that her boss deliberately locked her outside the house after she returned from an errand for an unjustifiable reason.

 

The commuters thereafter knocked on the gate severally which drew the attention of the husband of the said Nancy, Mr Gabriel Nwaka, and he was asked why his wife’s housemaid was outside at the middle of the night.

 

The man was said to have responded thus, “I came back from my journey to Abuja and I asked about blessing (the housemaid) but she (Nancy) did not answer me. I know once I am not around she would maltreat the girl.”

 

He was said to have threatened to handover his wife to the police over the matter. He continued, “I have told her to take the girl back to her people but she refused. I have sent my wife out more than three times due to the way she maltreats this girl.”

 

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in Asaba yesterday said the matter had assumed a dangerous twist on the social media. “The matter has not been reported to the police. I also saw that the video had gone viral on the internet. We don’t have details of the matter. Let me go into it

 

