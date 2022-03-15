Metro & Crime

15-year-old nanny allegedly kills, drains mistress 6-month-old son’s blood

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A 15–year-old female nanny, Chiamaka Odo, has been arrested for allegedly strangulating her mistress’s six-monthold son and drained his blood into a bowl in Lagos State. The suspect who claimed that she killed the boy on the instructionsof theoccultgroupshebelongs to added that she was also asked to drainthe bloodof the babyina bowl for a spiritual purpose.

 

Chiamaka was paraded at the Lagos State Police Command’s headquarters in Ikeja yesterday with other suspects over the killing of the toddler.

The suspect, a native of Anambra State, while answering questions from journalists said she was initiated into the occultic group by her friend when shewasin primary school.

According to her, she was initiated when the said friend gave her biscuits to eat and she met herself among the group she called ‘Ogoloma’ when she sleeps at night.

She said: “The first time I slept after eating the biscuits, I met myself in their midst and they welcomed me. When I was coming to Lagos, they asked me what I was going to doinLagosandItold themthatIam going for a nanny job. “OnFebruary5, 2022, being aSaturdaynight, theyaskedmetobring the baby that I was babysitting, I said no, buttheysaidtheywillstrangleme if I refused.

They insisted that I should call the baby’s name four times and theygavemeabowlthatitwillbefilled withbloodwhenIcallthebaby’sname fourtimes, thiswasdonethroughour spiritual power.

 

“Members of my group used to appear to me in the dream whenever I sleep , I see myself in ‘Ogoloma’. I started working with the family in January.

 

Since I joined the group, I wanted to leave but they did not permit me. Whenever I want to go to church, I will be tired and not be able to move my body until the church finished their service before I would feel okay again.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

