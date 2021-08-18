Metro & Crime

15-year-old student allegedly shot dead by Amotekun in Ibadan

There was pandemonium and protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Wednesday following the alleged killing of an SS3 student, identified as Peter by personnel of the Amotekun Corps.

Peter, an apprentice at a printer’s workshop at Mokola area of the metropolis was a student of Oba Akinbiyi High School, Mokola, and was to write Animal Husbandry WAEC examination Wednesday. He was shot on the head around 12.58 a.m. when the Amotekun personnel were on patrol of the area. Sequel to the killing, youth and some elderly ones who felt Peter ought not to have been shot, but should have been arrested to determine his culpability, took to the streets conveying the remains of the deceased in a tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP, and went to the office of Amotekun at Dandaru area of Mokola before heading for the Agodi Government Secretariat, where they protested to Governor Seyi Makinde.

But the stern-looking security personnel, who were in front of the Secretariat, however, did not allow the protesters to enter.

Checks by the New Telegraph from a resident of the area where he was killed, revealed that Peter and three others left their working place with a plate to go and buy food at a kiosk. “According to one of the boys who escaped, they were going to buy food around the period. As they were going, the Amotekun saw them and they had to run lest they be arrested. While three of them managed to escape, Peter was hit by the Amotekun vehicle. They got down and shot him straight in the head. In fact, he came to the shop with his books as he has Animal Husbandry exam today (Wednesday). His plan was to leave the shop and go for the exam. We do stay in our shops till daybreak sometimes when we have much work to do.

“The money he makes from the printing work is what he and his mother used to manage the family. His father disappeared a few years ago and till today he has not been seen. It was not clear whether he was kidnapped or any other thing happened to him. It is quite unfortunate for the family”, the resident who claimed anonymity, said.

The irate youths in their hundreds marched through the UCH-Mokola Road to the Agodi Secretariat, blocking the main roads towards Customs, disrupting traffic while the protest lasted, and condemned the dastardly manner the student was killed. Many of them were chanting “No more Amotekun”, while asking the government to ensure justice was served in the situation.

