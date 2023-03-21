News Top Stories

15 years after, 26 Ondo varsity graduates grab first class

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Twenty-six students of the Ondo State-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH) have bagged first-class degrees. Vice Chancellor Temi Ologunagba said this at a press briefing to herald the first convocation of the institution.

He said the students were part of the pioneer students who got admission to the university in 2009. The school was established in 2008 by the Olusegun Agagu government and renamed Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in 2019. Fifteen years after the university was established, the pioneer students and four other sets would bag various degrees of the institution. Out of 982 graduating students, 26 graduands made first class; 307 made Second Class upper division; 488 Second Class lower division and 161 third class. Ologunagba said the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) is building the School of Maritime Transport and Logistics in Ugbo Nla. He said the Maritime Academy would train the critical skilled manpower necessary to drive the maritime industry and ultimately the blue economy of the state

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Atiku, Tinubu war of words uncalled for – Shekarau

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The raging war of words between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Ahmad Tinubu, is uncalled for according to a former governor of Kano State, Senator Mallam  Ibrahim Shekarau.   Apart from being highly critical of the two presidential candidates, he also […]
News

Sen. Stephen Odey senator Representing Cross River North!

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*JARIGBE’S SO CALLED APPEAL JUDGEMENT ANOTHER RUSE * Jarigbe court of Appeal judgment is only another ploy to hoodwink his gullible supporters as the matter has nothing to do with Senator Dr Odey. Recall that Jarigbe has been running from one court to another with the name of one of his boys John Alaga to […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Schoolboys’ release, a big relief to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the safe return of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community. In a remark shortly after their release was announced, President Buhari expressed the nation’s appreciation for the steps taken by all involved to […]

Leave a Reply