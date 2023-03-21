15 years after, 26 Ondo varsity graduates grab first class

Twenty-six students of the Ondo State-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH) have bagged first-class degrees. Vice Chancellor Temi Ologunagba said this at a press briefing to herald the first convocation of the institution.

He said the students were part of the pioneer students who got admission to the university in 2009. The school was established in 2008 by the Olusegun Agagu government and renamed Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in 2019. Fifteen years after the university was established, the pioneer students and four other sets would bag various degrees of the institution. Out of 982 graduating students, 26 graduands made first class; 307 made Second Class upper division; 488 Second Class lower division and 161 third class. Ologunagba said the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) is building the School of Maritime Transport and Logistics in Ugbo Nla. He said the Maritime Academy would train the critical skilled manpower necessary to drive the maritime industry and ultimately the blue economy of the state

