15 years after, OAUSTECH holds convocation

Fifteen years (15) after it was established by the Ondo State government, the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH) held its maiden convocation ceremony where graduants were officially presented to the public. Babatope Okeowo who witnessed the ceremony reports

(OAUSTECH) was established in 2008 by the State Government under the leadership of Dr. Olusegun Agagu and was renamed Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in 2019 by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Since its establishment, it has not been bed of roses as the National University Commission (NUC) at a time withdrew its accreditation because of inability to begin academic session. When it eventually began academic session in 2009 with first sets of students, the institution began at a temporary site despite the fact that it has uncompleted structures, which were abandoned by the state government.

The Maiden Convocation Ceremony

The university held its first convocation ceremony where it awarded first degrees to 982 graduates of the institution who completed their programmes between the 2014/2015 and 2019/2020 academic sessions. Out of 982 graduating students, 26 graduands made first class; 307 made second class upper division; 488 in second class lower division and 161 in third class. The students graduated in 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, and 2019/2020 academic sessions; but the university was unable to hold convocation ceremonies for them promptly due to some challenges including the dreaded COVID-19 lockdown. At the combined convocation ceremony, the university also conferred its Doctor of Business Administration (Honours Causa) on its Chancellor and the Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan “in recognition of his success stories in the global business environment which he traversed scientifically with regal success.” The University said now that all the outstanding convocation ceremonies have been cleared, the university would henceforth regularly hold the convocation ceremony for its graduands yearly.

University’s Trajectory.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Temi Ologunagba said the university, which started with just one faculty which is the faculty of science, and later two additional faculties now has five faculties including Science, Engineering and Engineering Technology, School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Recourses School of Management Sciences School of Earth Sciences. He said the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) is building a new School – School of Maritime Transport and Logistics at Ugbo Nla, in the State southern senatorial district. He said the Maritime Academy would train the critical skilled manpower necessary to drive maritime industry and ultimately the blue economy of the state.

In the next academic session, the Vice Chancellor said the School of Basic Medical Sciences would take off saying the school would run courses in Nursing, Public Health, Applied Geology and Earth Science. In his speech at the ceremony, Ologunorisa reeled out his achievements since he assumed office in February last year. These included the approval by the NUC, to commence four new programmes including B.Sc Accounting, B.Sc Business Administration, B.Sc Entrepreneurship Management, and B.Sc Project Management. Also, he said that two other programmes including B.Sc. Applied Geology, and B.Sc. Nursing Science in the School of Earth Sciences and the School of Basic Medical Sciences, are awaiting the NUC verification. Besides, B.Sc. Computer Engineering, B.Sc. Petroleum and Gas Engineering, and B.Sc. Marine Engineering are taking off in the School of Engineering from the 2023/24 academic session. The Vice Chancellor said that the School of Maritime Transport and Logistics, simply called Maritime Academy, being built by the State Government through OSOPADEC, at Ugbo Nla, on completion in September this year, would run six courses to help drive the blue economy. The courses are Public Administration and E-Government, Business Administration and E-Commerce, Finance and E-Banking, Agric Business Management, Forensic Accounting, Coastal Environmental Management, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Technology, Coastal Tourism, Port and Shipping Management, and Coastal Biotechnology.

His achievements since he assumed office last year also included feats on research, grants, and fellowship awards; public lecture and international visitation; and infrastructural development and Tetfund projects; among others. The Vice-Chancellor said that the institution had signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various institutions across the globe, under its blue economy programme, saying this was aimed at making the university a world-class institution that would be able to compete favourably with its peers across the globe. Ologunorisa also said that the institution also had series of interface and collaborations with the government, the private sector and other corporate organisations for it to be in vantage position for research and recognised in all spheres.

His words “as a university, our research agenda is based on the concept of Blue Economy. This is the economy of the marine, coastal and ocean environment. To drive this, we are establishing the School of Maritime Transport and Logistics, and Center for Blue Economy and Innovation.

We are leveraging on our strategic location at the coast to develop programmes and courses that will produce the needed manpower in the critical field of Maritime sector/industry” On challenges confronting the university, the Vice Chancellor appealed to the state government to increase its N42 million monthly subvention in view of the enlarged responsibilities. Also, he listed power supply and hostel accommodation as other areas he needs help.

Convocation Lecture

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Emeritus Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, who delivered a Convocation Lecture titled: “Transforming the Nigerian University System for Graduate Employability and Socio-economic Development” recommended the formation of a tripartite relationship among the universities, government, and industries as an urgently needed vehicle and model to trigger the country’s economic development.

Also, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of OAUSTECH, Prof Sunday Roberts Ogunduyile, whose tenure, which spanned February 2017 and February 2022, produced many of the 982 graduates, said he was glad to witness the ceremony, which he described as a personal festival. He urged the graduates to be good ambassadors of OAUSTECH as he wished the university’s authorities giant strides in the implementation of the novel academic and research programmes.

Akeredolu’s Speech

The State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in his speech at the convocation said his government would continue to give priority to education in the state to ensure meaningful development in the state, saying his administration has expended huge investment on education in the last six years. He said that education is one of the cardinal responsibilities of his administration, saying it is a social debt to the people. According to him, education is the only way of escaping from poverty, saying this made his administration at inception to be alarmed with the deplorable condition of things in the University especially in terms of roads, buildings and other essential facilities connected to a conducive learning environment. His words “This informed our resolve to change the narrative, by immediately commencing a gradual, radical and systematic implementation of the State Government’s Strategic Plan for the university. I am delighted to recall that within our 100 days in office, we facilitated the asphalt overlay of the first phase of the university road network and inaugurated same for use. We have also recently approved the construction of a 2.5 kilometre road network for the University which has achieved about 75 percent level of completion.”

Akeredolu said he had to release funds for the completion of some major building projects which had been abandoned for almost a decade, as part of his administration’s intervention to revive the school. He listed the projects completed by his administration to include the University Senate Building, the University Library and the University Auditorium, with a promise to complete all similar abandoned projects in batches as the state’s finances improve. His words “to this end, our administration has tremendously supported in the university’s quest for TETFund funding. Today, we are all happy that the university has started to have the presence of TETFund projects while more opportunities are underway. We have also noted that within the last six years of our administration, OAUSTECH, which used to offer courses only in the School of Science, has added courses in two additional schools: School of Engineering and Engineering Technology and the School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. All courses offered by the university in the three schools have been accredited by the NUC.

Akeredolu commended former Governor of the state, late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, for his special passion, commitment and magnanimity that made the establishment of the university a reality for the benefit of the entire people of the state and the people of the Southern Senatorial District in particular. While congratulating the graduating students and their parents on the occasion, Governor Akeredolu charged the graduands to go out and project, distil and exhibit the glowing tendencies that they have adopted while in school. His words “There is no doubt in my mind that all of you have the potential to transform our State and indeed our country by putting to use and continuing to develop the training and experiences which you have garnered during your stay in this university.”

Earlier in his address, the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Professor Akinbo Adesomoju, commended Akeredolu, for his non-relenting efforts at improving the institution through many interventions, especially in terms of infrastructural developments.

He said the present administration has been able to complete several previously abandoned capital projects in the University including the Main Auditorium, and the development of an internal road network among several others.

Similarly, the Executive Director (Networks) of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engnr Ife Oyedele spoke of what is being done to ensure regular electricity supply to the entire Ondo South Senatorial District, and particularly to power the university’s Maritime Academy. His words “I am sure you saw at the entrance that there is a 33 11 KV substation there. That is one of the things we are doing. Right now we are constructing a feeder from the 132 KV substation in Ode Erinje to this university, and that will be completed very soon. By the time we finish, the entire Ondo South Senatorial District will have an uninterruptible, reliable power supply because they would be getting their power supply from Omotoso; and it will be the first time in the history of this state.”

