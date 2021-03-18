Metro & Crime

150 A’Ibom youths set for ECOWAS-EU post-disarmament programme

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government in partnership with ECOWAS-EU has flagged-off ‘Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Control, a disarmament programme initiated to train repentant youths in various skills.
The programme tagged: ‘Strengthening Peace Security and Stability in West Africa’, was declared open by Governor Udom Emmanuel on Wednesday, in Uyo.
The programme, which is supervised by Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment (LITE-Africa) and the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM), as implementing partners, commenced with 150 youths as beneficiaries in Phase 1, drawn from Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo, while venues for the training include: Delta, Enugu, FCT and Edo states.
The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, thanked the repentant youths for heeding to caution and taking the right decision to embrace peace, assuring that Governor Emmanuel, a youth- friendly leader, is poised towards human capacity development and their welfare.
“I really respect you for listening to a peaceful progress-loving hardworking young men centered, God fearing governor.
“During the 2019 campaigns, the governor expressed his desire to make the throng of youths to be engaged in factories, industries or working, it was a thing of concern to him, since he is a man of clear conscience and love for young people.
“I want to thank ECOWAS and LITE Africa for this initiative, I aslo thank Captain Iniobong Ekong, Special Assistant to the Governor on security for his concern, he loves all of you so that in future you become great men and women,” he said.
Addressing the beneficiaries, the Executive Director, LITE-Africa, Dr. Joel Bisina, said the project is an initiative designed to reduce the illicit flow, proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the hands of persons who are not authorized to carry them.
“What we do in this programme is to talk to young men and women who are in possession of weapons individually or as a group working, we are working with the various state governments to see how we can reduce the proliferation of arms, and in Akwa Ibom State we were able to mob up some arms which were destroyed in December 2019 and those who are here today are those persons who made the choice either as individuals or as a group to drop their arms,” he said.
In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Captain Iniobong Ekong, thanked the beneficiaries for giving up arms to embrace peace and acquisition of skills.
Ekong emphasized that the right choices in life will always bring peace and goodness, charging them to encourage others that crime does not pay.
The Coordinator of the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM), Dickson Orji, also advised the beneficiaries of the programme to be committed to the training.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

33 killed, houses burnt in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

SOKAPU calls for international assistance At least, 33 persons have been killed and others missing as gunmen hit Southern Kaduna in a new wave of attacks, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) said yesterday evening. The union called on the international community to come to their aid to stop what they called “government sponsored genocide […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest teenager for allegedly raping two-year-old

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Police in Adamawa have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl in Jimeta, Yola. The command Spokesman, Sulaiman Nguroje, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola. Nguroje said the suspect (names withheld) lives in Jambutu Aso Rock in Yola North Local Government Area […]
Metro & Crime

Military recovers N291m illegally refined diesel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Nigerian military has said that troops conducting anti- crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering operations, Troops recovered 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) otherwise called diesel between January 14 and 20, 2021. Also within the period under review, the military claimed that 500,000 litres […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica