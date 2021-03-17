150 ex-militants lay down arms in C’River

No fewer than 150 exmilitants from Cross River State yesterday surrendered their arms to the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM). At the ceremony, which took place at the state Police Command located at Diamond Hill, Calabar, the state capital, the 150 ex-militant in the presence of security officials laid down their arms to embrace amnesty. The Project Coordinator of the Nigerian Component of ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Project, Dickson Orji, said that the ex-militants would be made to undergo skills acquisition training at various centres across the country.

Orji, who added that the skills training support was meant for 300 beneficiaries from Akwa Ibom (150) and Cross River (150), noted that the training would take between one and two months, depending on the areas chosen by the beneficiaries. He said: “The training entails skills acquisition and attitudinal training, vocational training, business development training, career development, agricultural business, and greenhouse farming, among other areas. “The gestation period of the skill acquisition varies from one to two months with a well-designed and tailored curriculum which has been dedicated to ensuring easy assimilation and entrepreneurship of the beneficiaries.”

