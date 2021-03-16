150 ex-militants lay down arms in C’River

No fewer than 150 ex-militants from Cross River State on Tuesday surrendered their arms to the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM).

The ceremony, which took place at the State Police Command located at Diamond Hill, Calabar, witnessed the ex-militant laying down their arms to embrace amnesty, while security officials watched.

Speaking at the occasion, the Project Coordinator of the Nigerian component of ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Project, Dickson Orji said the ex-militants would be made to undergo skills acquisition training at various centers across the country.

Orji said the skills training support was for 300 beneficiaries from both Akwa Ibom (150) and Cross River (150), noting that the training will take between one or two months, depending on the areas chosen by the beneficiaries.

Like this: Like Loading...