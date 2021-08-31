News

150 hospitalised as diarrhoea claims 35 in Borno

The Chairman of Gwoza Local Government Area in Borno State, Prof. Ibrahim Bukar, has announced that about 35 people have died with 150 others hospitalised, following the outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting in Gwoza.

 

Bukar made this known yesterday in Maiduguri while speaking at an interactive session with stakeholders in border communities, organised by Borno State Boundary Commission in collaboration with the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

 

The chairman, who did not give details, explained that the outbreak started at the weekend, said such development was part of challenges being faced by border communities due to the lack of health and other facilities, saying the amenities were destroyed by insurgents.

