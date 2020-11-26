150 media practitioners set for Delta capacity building programme

Over 150 government and independent participants from print and electronic media have been shortlisted for the second edition of the Delta State Strategic Communication Workshop, designed to boost efficient journalism practice in the media industry. During the three-day workshop, the participants will focus extensively on an overview of media laws and ethical issues in journalism.

Participants at the workshop comprise practicing journalists in the state, media aides to the governor, social media influences/bloggers, as well as the social media crew of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the three Senatorial Districts of the state. The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Communications, Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, said the theme of this year’s edition of the workshop is: “Effective Communication and Crisis Management in Governance: Challenges and Solutions.” He noted that the theme was specifically chosen to enhance the potential and skills of participants, even as he assured the government and participants that at the end of the three-day workshop, they would have been able to acquire substantial communication skills that would enable them to excel in the discharge of their assigned duties as reporters/ correspondents, bloggers or social media influencers.

Like this: Like Loading...