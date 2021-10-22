‘150 out 1000 women die during childbirth in Nigeria’

At least, not less than 15 per cent of every 1,000 women die due to blood loss during childbirth in Nigeria. Director General of the National Blood Service Commission, Dr. Omale Joseph, disclosed this yesterday during a briefing at the National Assembly. Speaking alongside the sponsor of the bill, which established the commission, Abbas Tajudeen (APC, Kaduna), the DG urged Nigerians to imbibe the practice of donating blood. He said “As you donate blood, you’re saving life, and not only that, research has shown that people who donate blood regularly live more healthy”.

According to the DG, the Commission was putting the mechanism in place to check sharp practices by hospitals in the use of blood for patients, adding that through its One Million Safe Blood Initiative, it was expected that safe blood will be accessible for Nigerians in the six geopolitical zones of the country at any point in time.

He disclosed that the commission, which had the three core mandates of “regulation, coordination and ensuring the provision of safe blood to the people”, gave the assurance that plans were already in top gear to ensuring that wastage of stored blood is halted through the use of expired blood for the production of usable components, noting that a safe blood had a viable lifespan of between 30 and 35 days. Joseph said for a start, the commission was already collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to ensure that drivers’ licenses are issued with the holders’ blood IDs.

