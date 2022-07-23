150 women groups urge Sanwo-Olu to lift suspension on abortion guidelines

One hundred and fifty women rights and civil society organisations have urged the Lagos State Government to immediately lift the suspension on the guidelines for safe termination of pregnancy for legal indications. Making the call in Lagos at a media briefing yesterday, the group lamented that the state government was being blackmailed by religious sentiments.

The group which include the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Market Women Association, Women Wing of the Nigerian Labour Congress and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) respectively, Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), said that women have a right to their bodily integrity and to life. Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) organised the media briefing on Sexual Health Reproductive Health (SHRH): Revisiting The Lagos State Guidelines On Lawful and Safe Termination Of Pregnancy, while the Executive Director of WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, signed the statement on behalf of the women group.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...