150 women groups urge Sanwo-Olu to lift suspension on abortion guidelines

One hundred and fifty women rights and civil society organisations have urged the Lagos State Government to immediately lift the suspension on the guidelines for safe termination of pregnancy for legal indications. Making the call in Lagos at a media briefing yesterday, the group lamented that the state government was being blackmailed by religious sentiments.

The group which include the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Market Women Association, Women Wing of the Nigerian Labour Congress and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) respectively, Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), said that women have a right to their bodily integrity and to life. Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) organised the media briefing on Sexual Health Reproductive Health (SHRH): Revisiting The Lagos State Guidelines On Lawful and Safe Termination Of Pregnancy, while the Executive Director of WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, signed the statement on behalf of the women group.

 

Hushpuppi: Plot by APC to clampdown on political opponents – PDP

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election. APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena […]
JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu begins damage assessment of Lagos

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has begun to tour parts of the city affected by the days of vandalism which took place following the breakdown of law and order in the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza. His fist port of call was at the Ajeromi […]
UBA launches new online entertainment platform, ‘RED Radio’

Pan- African financial institution, United Bank for Africa, (UBA Plc), has inaugurated its dynamic and creative online radio channel – RED Radio. RED Radio, powered by UBA, is a lifestyle web platform that has been set up to inform, educate, entertain and bring to the fore, the best of Africa. Much like its sister platform, […]

