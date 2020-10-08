Metro & Crime

1,500 cannabis plants worth £1.5m found in house

A cannabis factory housing about 1,500 plants worth an estimated £1.5m has been found by police investigating suspect electricity use in the West Midlands.
The large crop was discovered hidden in an industrial unit in Sutton Coldfield by officers carrying out an electrical warrant on the property shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.
The farm, which police described as “sophisticated”, was spread over four large rooms in the unit on Maybrook Road – each with their own electricity supply, air ducts and filtration systems, reports Sky News.
The electrical supply to the building on this large filtration system was being bypassed.
No arrests have been made, the force said.
Sergeant Adrian Cox from the Sutton Coldfield Neighbourhood Priority Team said: “This is a significant find and not the kind of activity the community of Walmley would expect to find on their doorstep.
“Seizing a crop of this size will undoubtedly have a significant impact in disrupting organised criminals.
“In making the electricity safe, there was a power outage which affected many nearby factory units and residents, so I would like to thank anyone affected for their patience as we dealt with this complex system.
“I would also like to reassure the community we are dedicated to investigating and disrupting those who choose to embark in this kind of criminal behaviour and encourage anyone to report any suspicious behaviour to us.”
Officers have been carrying out a forensic search of the units.

