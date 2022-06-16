15,000 youths, women benefit from Ogun empowerment programme

No fewer than 15,000 youths and women have benefited from Ogun State government empowerment skill services, micro credit schemes and vocational skill acquisition programmes. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Funmilayo Efuwape, said this during the graduation/matriculation of Batch A and B of the 2021/2022 set of trainees of the Women Development Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta. Efuwape, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Melutia Ogunremi, said the empowerment programmes of the ministry were aimed at improving the living standard of the people, noting that the gesturewouldmakebeneficiaries independent and enhance their socio-economic status.

