15,000 youths, women benefit from Ogun empowerment programme

Posted on

No fewer than 15,000 youths and women have benefited from Ogun State government empowerment skill services, micro credit schemes and vocational skill acquisition programmes. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Funmilayo Efuwape, said this during the graduation/matriculation of Batch A and B of the 2021/2022 set of trainees of the Women Development Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta. Efuwape, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Melutia Ogunremi, said the empowerment programmes of the ministry were aimed at improving the living standard of the people, noting that the gesturewouldmakebeneficiaries independent and enhance their socio-economic status.

 

News

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

Posted on

  India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections. Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the health ministry reported, underscoring a resurgence of the virus in the world’s third worst affected country, […]
News

Ahmed Musa to join Kano Pillars

Posted on

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is set to join Kano Pillars on a shortterm deal according to report from the Groundnut City.   Musa, 28, has been without a club since October 2020, after severing ties with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr and was unable to tie up a deal in Europe during the last […]
News

NIHOTOUR, NBS’s pact will address dearth of data in Nigerian tourism – Kangiwa

Posted on

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the institute and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is to address the issue of perennial lack of data in Nigerian tourism sector. He noted that such will further deepen […]

