150,000 participate in survey on youth job aspirations

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in partnership with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have commenced a nation-wide campaign to comprehend the aspirations of young Nigerians on decent work.

To this end, more than 150,000 young Nigerians from the six geopolitical zones of the country, had filled a survey seeking the views of Nigerian youths on employment prospects and their needs so as to inform policy direction and ensure the right approaches were pursued to implement the Nigeria Youth Employment Action Plan (NIYEAP).

The campaign which was being managed by Nigeria Youth SDGs Network, a coalition of youth-led civil society organisations, would help develop a roadmap towards designing effective policy and programmes that would ensure that young Nigerians were adequately prepared to get and create jobs. The campaign was part of the implementation of the Nigerian Youth Employment Action Plan (NIYEAP), a four-year detailed plan to address youth employment challenge in Nigeria in a comprehensive and coordinated manner. The NIYEAP had been developed to complement and operate in the context of existing policies, frameworks, and strategies such as Economic Recovery and Growth Plan; National Youth Policy, National Employment Policy, United Nations Development Partnership Framework and the Call for Action.

The ministry, however, commenced activities for the review of the NIYEAP four-year-plan in the year 2018 in collaboration with the United Nations, which also launched the Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youths, a multi-stakeholder partnership to advance the implementation of youth employment-related targets of the 2030 Agenda in the year 2016. The Nigerian Youth Employment Action Plan (NIYEAP) served as a commitment of the Federal Government under the Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth

