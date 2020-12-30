1,514 graduates apply for Lagos internship programme

Lagos State government yesterday said that no fewer than 51,514 graduates had applied for its Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), an employability programme to tackle unemployment in the state.

This was even as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed that his administration would continue to create opportunities that would change the narrative about the nation’s graduates being unemployable and lacking the required employability skills.

Speaking while flagging off Year 2020 Lagos State Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), Sanwo-Olu said that the solution to the challenges confronting the youths must not only be about creating opportunities but also empowering young people with the skills required to maximally take advantage of the opportunities.

The governor, who spoke through Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, said that the Graduate Internship Placement Programme was one of the state government’s capacity building programmes developed to change the narrative about graduates being unemployable and lacking the requisite work environment ethics and culture.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As the name suggests, The Graduate Internship Placement Programme, places Graduates on internship with private organizations and selected MDAs for a period of six months.

Each intern will be paid a monthly stipend of N40,000 by the State government. Upon completion, Interns would have learned hard skills required to perform specific tasks and developed soft skills, which are used in any company irrespective of the Industry it belongs.”

