News

1,514 graduates apply for Lagos internship programme

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State government yesterday said that no fewer than 51,514 graduates had applied for its Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), an employability programme to tackle unemployment in the state.

 

This was even as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed that his administration would continue to create opportunities that would change the narrative about the nation’s graduates being unemployable and lacking the required employability skills.

 

Speaking while flagging off Year 2020 Lagos State  Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), Sanwo-Olu said that the solution to the challenges confronting the youths must not only be about creating opportunities but also empowering young people with the skills required to maximally take advantage of the opportunities.

 

The governor, who spoke through Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, said that the Graduate Internship Placement Programme was one of the state government’s capacity building programmes developed to change the narrative about graduates being unemployable and lacking the requisite work environment ethics and culture.

 

Sanwo-Olu said: “As the name suggests, The Graduate Internship Placement Programme, places Graduates on internship with private organizations and selected MDAs for a period of six months.

 

Each intern will be paid a monthly stipend of N40,000 by the State government. Upon completion, Interns would have learned hard skills required to perform specific tasks and developed soft skills, which are used in any company irrespective of the Industry it belongs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rekindling spirit of self-help in Enugu

Posted on Author KENNETH OFOMA

Recently, the people of Ihe, in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, re-enacted the age-long spirit of Igbo people. In the olden days, it was the communal spirit of self-help that aided community development. KENNETH OFOMA reports from Enugu Many primary and secondary schools, roads, and other public facilities were built and donated to […]
News

Six French tourists among eight killed by gunmen in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  Six French tourists, their local guide and driver were killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles on Sunday in an area of southwestern Niger home to the last herd of West African giraffes, officials said. “There are eight dead: two Nigeriens including a guide and a driver, while the other six are French,” Tillaberi Region […]
News

Fake news threatens deployment of technology to Nigeria’s agriculture –Minister

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has called on media practitioners to avoid fake news, because it is capable of frustrating government’s efforts towards deployment of biotechnology to the country’s agricultural sector.   Onu who disclosed this Abuja over the weekend, during the 4th Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Nigeria media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica