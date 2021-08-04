News

1,568 corps members take oath of allegiance in Edo

A total of 1,568 corps members deployed to serve in Edo State for the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), yesterday undertook the oath of allegiance of the scheme established in 1973 to foster unity, cohesion and integration of the country. This was even as the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Abiodun Olubukola inaugurated the COVID-19 Vanguard instituted to help in curtailing the spread of the virus in the country. Addressing corps members during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Okada, she said their predecessors did much in combating the novel COVID-19 pandemic through awareness campaigns and other necessary measures. Olubukola, who said that the corps members needed not to lower their guard as it is not yet Uhuru, especially now that the country is grappling with the third waves .

